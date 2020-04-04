Alphacat Reaches Market Capitalization of $357,606.89 (ACAT)

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Alphacat token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Hotbit, Switcheo Network and Kucoin. Alphacat has a market cap of $357,606.89 and $34,232.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Alphacat has traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Alphacat alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014759 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.64 or 0.02631306 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00204594 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 32% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00047217 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033835 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Alphacat Token Profile

Alphacat launched on August 3rd, 2017. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 tokens. Alphacat’s official website is www.alphacat.io. Alphacat’s official message board is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal. The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io. Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Alphacat

Alphacat can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Hotbit, Switcheo Network and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alphacat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alphacat using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alphacat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alphacat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.