Ambrosus (AMB) 24 Hour Volume Hits $75,001.00

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Ambrosus token can now be purchased for about $0.0087 or 0.00000127 BTC on exchanges including Binance, RightBTC, IDEX and Coinrail. Ambrosus has a market cap of $2.98 million and $75,001.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ambrosus has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ambrosus alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014604 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.40 or 0.02610715 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00201323 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00046770 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00033829 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Ambrosus Profile

Ambrosus was first traded on July 19th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 361,477,438 tokens and its circulating supply is 341,885,732 tokens. The official website for Ambrosus is ambrosus.com. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ambrosus is blog.ambrosus.com. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB.

Ambrosus Token Trading

Ambrosus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin, Binance, HitBTC, RightBTC, Mercatox, Gatecoin, Coinrail and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ambrosus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ambrosus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ambrosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ambrosus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.