Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 39.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,178,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 764,837 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Ameren worth $90,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the third quarter valued at about $248,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 221.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 25,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on AEE shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.91.

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $68.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.34. Ameren Corp has a 12 month low of $58.74 and a 12 month high of $87.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.71.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ameren Corp will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.10%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

