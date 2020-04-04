American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 912,611 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 64,800 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of American Express worth $113,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 148,966 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $17,620,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 0.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 333,176 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $39,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of American Express by 22.1% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 71,896 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,504,000 after acquiring an additional 13,007 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of American Express by 82.2% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 10,644 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens lowered their target price on American Express from $144.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra lowered their target price on American Express from $140.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Nomura reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.21.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $73.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.23. American Express has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $138.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.22.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 7,575 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.61, for a total transaction of $1,004,520.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,103.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Raymond Joabar sold 17,544 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.21, for a total value of $2,301,948.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,038,692.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,639 shares of company stock worth $10,880,261 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

