Amino Network (AMIO) Market Cap Tops $857,516.32

Amino Network (CURRENCY:AMIO) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. Amino Network has a total market cap of $857,516.32 and approximately $57,924.00 worth of Amino Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amino Network token can now be bought for about $0.0189 or 0.00000281 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and MXC. During the last week, Amino Network has traded up 17.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00053149 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000704 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $303.17 or 0.04493822 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00068026 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00037197 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006127 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014838 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009855 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003390 BTC.

Amino Network Profile

Amino Network is a token. Its launch date was April 12th, 2019. Amino Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,284,455 tokens. Amino Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Amino Network’s official website is www.amino.world.

Amino Network Token Trading

Amino Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: MXC and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amino Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amino Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amino Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

