Amino Network Reaches Market Cap of $833,722.22 (AMIO)

Amino Network (CURRENCY:AMIO) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. Amino Network has a market capitalization of $833,722.22 and approximately $60,126.00 worth of Amino Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Amino Network has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Amino Network token can now be bought for about $0.0184 or 0.00000271 BTC on popular exchanges including KuCoin and MXC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Amino Network alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00054648 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000716 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $327.19 or 0.04823498 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00068881 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00037085 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006099 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014756 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009650 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003389 BTC.

About Amino Network

Amino Network is a token. Its launch date was April 12th, 2019. Amino Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,284,455 tokens. Amino Network’s official website is www.amino.world. Amino Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Amino Network

Amino Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and MXC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amino Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amino Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amino Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Amino Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amino Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.