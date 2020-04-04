AmonD Achieves Market Cap of $526,675.39 (AMON)

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 4th. One AmonD token can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, CPDAX, Hanbitco and OKEx Korea. During the last seven days, AmonD has traded down 1% against the US dollar. AmonD has a total market capitalization of $526,675.39 and approximately $40,553.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014855 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $177.05 or 0.02624359 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00204029 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 55% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00047490 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033914 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

AmonD Token Profile

AmonD was first traded on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 717,068,560 tokens. The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial. The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc. AmonD’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AmonD Token Trading

AmonD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hanbitco, CPDAX, OKEx Korea and BitMart. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmonD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AmonD using one of the exchanges listed above.

