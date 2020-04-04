AmsterdamCoin Price Tops $0.0008 (AMS)

AmsterdamCoin (CURRENCY:AMS) traded up 13.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. AmsterdamCoin has a total market cap of $40,855.52 and $11,693.00 worth of AmsterdamCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AmsterdamCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange. During the last week, AmsterdamCoin has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AmsterdamCoin alerts:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About AmsterdamCoin

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 14th, 2015. AmsterdamCoin’s total supply is 81,469,427 coins and its circulating supply is 50,201,886 coins. AmsterdamCoin’s official website is amsterdamcoin.com. AmsterdamCoin’s official Twitter account is @amsterdam_coin.

AmsterdamCoin Coin Trading

AmsterdamCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmsterdamCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmsterdamCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AmsterdamCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AmsterdamCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AmsterdamCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.