Analysts Anticipate BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) to Announce $0.60 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) will announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BCE’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. BCE reported earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BCE will report full-year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.78. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BCE.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 18.89%. BCE’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of BCE from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.48.

BCE opened at $40.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. BCE has a 12-month low of $31.66 and a 12-month high of $49.58. The company has a market cap of $36.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.09 and its 200 day moving average is $46.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.6267 per share. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. BCE’s payout ratio is 94.32%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in BCE by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,850,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $734,336,000 after acquiring an additional 419,801 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in BCE by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,305,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,952,000 after acquiring an additional 325,345 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in BCE by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,813,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,989,000 after acquiring an additional 272,846 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in BCE by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,497,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,440,000 after acquiring an additional 104,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in BCE by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,784,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,417,000 after acquiring an additional 125,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

