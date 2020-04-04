Analysts Anticipate Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) to Post $0.41 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) will report $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.42. Business First Bancshares also reported earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $2.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Business First Bancshares.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 20.82%. The firm had revenue of $22.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.05 million.

BFST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded Business First Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Stephens upgraded Business First Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Business First Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.63.

BFST traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.00. 49,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,488. Business First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $9.17 and a 52 week high of $26.64. The stock has a market cap of $147.84 million, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.02 and a 200 day moving average of $23.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in Business First Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $680,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Business First Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $663,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 25,310 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $342,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 5.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 9,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.65% of the company’s stock.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

