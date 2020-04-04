Analysts Anticipate Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $361.03 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) to report $361.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Childrens Place’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $427.64 million and the lowest is $320.09 million. Childrens Place reported sales of $412.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Childrens Place will report full-year sales of $1.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Childrens Place.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $513.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.69 million. Childrens Place had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 32.90%. Childrens Place’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS.

PLCE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Childrens Place from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Childrens Place from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Childrens Place from $80.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Childrens Place from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Childrens Place in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Childrens Place presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.15.

NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $14.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.20 million, a P/E ratio of 2.95, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.59. Childrens Place has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $116.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

In related news, Chairman Norman S. Matthews acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.28 per share, with a total value of $146,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLCE. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Childrens Place by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Childrens Place in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Childrens Place in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Childrens Place in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Childrens Place in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000.

Childrens Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

