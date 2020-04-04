Analysts Anticipate Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.22 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) will report $4.22 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.24 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions reported sales of $4.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full-year sales of $17.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.91 billion to $17.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $17.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.84 billion to $18.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CTSH has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,784,713.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 289,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,760.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $46,066.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,305.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,382 shares of company stock valued at $8,856,949 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $43.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $74.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology service provider to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

