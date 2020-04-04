Analysts Anticipate Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) will report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.01). Cronos Group posted earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 108.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cronos Group.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRON shares. BidaskClub upgraded Cronos Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James set a $12.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. MKM Partners raised shares of Cronos Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chescapmanager LLC lifted its holdings in Cronos Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Chescapmanager LLC now owns 8,873,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,063,000 after buying an additional 381,663 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cronos Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 666,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 9,674 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 576,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 93,575 shares during the period. Berylson Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 203.9% in the 4th quarter. Berylson Capital Partners LLC now owns 544,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after acquiring an additional 365,000 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,873,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.37% of the company’s stock.

CRON stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,498,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,320,622. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.32. Cronos Group has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $18.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.06 and its 200-day moving average is $7.41.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

Earnings History and Estimates for Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON)

