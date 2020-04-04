Analysts Anticipate Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $155.49 Million

Analysts predict that Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) will announce sales of $155.49 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Global Eagle Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $166.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $144.98 million. Global Eagle Entertainment reported sales of $166.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Eagle Entertainment will report full-year sales of $585.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $574.00 million to $597.25 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $653.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Global Eagle Entertainment.

Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $162.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.46 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Global Eagle Entertainment in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Eagle Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Global Eagle Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

Global Eagle Entertainment stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.84. Global Eagle Entertainment has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average is $0.48.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global Eagle Entertainment stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) by 851.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,915 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.16% of Global Eagle Entertainment worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 58.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Eagle Entertainment Company Profile

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc provides media and satellite-based connectivity to enterprise, consumer, and government markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets.

