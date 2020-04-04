Analysts Anticipate Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $169.97 Million

Equities analysts expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) to post $169.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $161.00 million and the highest is $182.58 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $297.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $776.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $715.00 million to $850.52 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $883.70 million, with estimates ranging from $697.71 million to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.37. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $494.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 157.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IONS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.64.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $48.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.97, a quick ratio of 9.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $39.32 and a 1 year high of $86.58. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.09.

In other news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 41,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,945. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 3,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total transaction of $231,367.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,882 shares of company stock valued at $1,613,917. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IONS. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 194,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,643,000 after acquiring an additional 15,173 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.