Analysts Anticipate Loop Industries Inc (NASDAQ:LOOP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Loop Industries Inc (NASDAQ:LOOP) will announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Loop Industries’ earnings. Loop Industries also reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Loop Industries will report full-year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.37). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.35). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Loop Industries.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01).

Several brokerages have weighed in on LOOP. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Loop Industries in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub cut Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Loop Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOOP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Loop Industries in the third quarter worth $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loop Industries in the third quarter worth $246,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Loop Industries in the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Loop Industries in the fourth quarter worth $515,000. 9.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LOOP traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.87. The stock had a trading volume of 15,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,007. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.51 million, a P/E ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 0.76. Loop Industries has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $18.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.48.

Loop Industries Company Profile

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles, as well as polyester fibers for textile applications.

