Analysts Anticipate National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $227.90 Million

Analysts expect that National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) will report $227.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for National Beverage’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $218.30 million and the highest is $237.50 million. National Beverage posted sales of $239.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th.

On average, analysts expect that National Beverage will report full year sales of $961.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $956.30 million to $967.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $926.10 million, with estimates ranging from $880.70 million to $971.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow National Beverage.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. National Beverage had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 31.57%. The firm had revenue of $223.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on FIZZ. Cfra raised shares of National Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of National Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. National Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in National Beverage by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,676,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,560,000 after buying an additional 644,842 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in National Beverage by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 643,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,822,000 after buying an additional 25,630 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in National Beverage by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 343,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,244,000 after buying an additional 100,889 shares in the last quarter. Yost Capital Management LP purchased a new position in National Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,052,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in National Beverage by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 237,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,099,000 after buying an additional 132,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.94% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage stock opened at $42.28 on Friday. National Beverage has a 52 week low of $35.71 and a 52 week high of $58.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.04.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

