Analysts Anticipate Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $378.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) will report sales of $378.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $373.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $391.40 million. Outfront Media reported sales of $371.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full year sales of $1.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Outfront Media.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.78 million. Outfront Media had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 7.86%. Outfront Media’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Outfront Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Outfront Media from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Outfront Media in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Outfront Media from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Imperial Capital reduced their target price on Outfront Media from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Outfront Media presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

Outfront Media stock opened at $10.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.69. Outfront Media has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $31.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Outfront Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.34%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

In related news, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $1,805,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,011,033.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

