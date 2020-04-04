Analysts Anticipate Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) to report earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.56. Sealed Air also posted earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.95. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sealed Air.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 155.41% and a net margin of 5.49%. Sealed Air’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SEE. Cfra raised Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine cut Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.29.

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $24.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.57. Sealed Air has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $47.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.70%.

In related news, Director Patrick Duff bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 106,625 shares in the company, valued at $3,731,875. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Edward L. Doheny II bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.89 per share, for a total transaction of $246,675.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 49,000 shares of company stock worth $1,472,070. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,060,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,067,000 after purchasing an additional 57,933 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 6,562,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,399,000 after purchasing an additional 49,675 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,464,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,981,000 after purchasing an additional 68,703 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,385,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,019,000 after purchasing an additional 13,595 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,852,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,747,000 after purchasing an additional 363,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sealed Air (SEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.