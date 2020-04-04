Analysts Anticipate Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.37 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL) will post sales of $3.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sol Gel Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.10 million. Sol Gel Technologies posted sales of $6.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 47%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sol Gel Technologies will report full year sales of $14.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.50 million to $21.84 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $44.13 million, with estimates ranging from $29.91 million to $56.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sol Gel Technologies.

Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Sol Gel Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.80% and a negative net margin of 107.44%. The business had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 million.

SLGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Sol Gel Technologies from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Sol Gel Technologies from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised Sol Gel Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Sol Gel Technologies from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Sol Gel Technologies from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Sol Gel Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sol Gel Technologies stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,109,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,682 shares during the period. Sol Gel Technologies comprises about 1.5% of Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 10.35% of Sol Gel Technologies worth $35,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLGL stock opened at $6.15 on Friday. Sol Gel Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.58 and a quick ratio of 8.58.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea.

