Analysts Anticipate Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) to Post -$0.44 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) to report earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Translate Bio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the lowest is ($0.60). Translate Bio reported earnings of ($0.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Translate Bio will report full-year earnings of ($1.83) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.48) to ($1.42). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.08) to ($1.47). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Translate Bio.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TBIO. ValuEngine upgraded Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Translate Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Translate Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Shares of TBIO traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.53. The company had a trading volume of 255,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,104. Translate Bio has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $13.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of -0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.80.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Translate Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Translate Bio by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Translate Bio by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Translate Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Translate Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

