Analysts Anticipate Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) to Post $0.25 EPS

Shares of Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $42.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.25 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Vishay Precision Group an industry rank of 101 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Vishay Precision Group from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Vishay Precision Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NYSE VPG opened at $18.91 on Friday. Vishay Precision Group has a 12 month low of $16.56 and a 12 month high of $41.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.38 and its 200 day moving average is $31.76. The stock has a market cap of $255.85 million, a PE ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.50.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $69.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.25 million. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vishay Precision Group will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wes Cummins sold 4,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $117,283.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,952.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 916 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 224.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in Asia, the United States, Israel, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

