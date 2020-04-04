Analysts Expect AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $177.41 Million

Analysts expect AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) to announce sales of $177.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $177.13 million and the highest estimate coming in at $177.70 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full year sales of $791.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $776.24 million to $800.22 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $931.60 million, with estimates ranging from $900.00 million to $958.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AdaptHealth.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $149.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.25 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AHCO shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on AdaptHealth from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded AdaptHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on AdaptHealth in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on AdaptHealth from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. AdaptHealth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,315,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,356,000. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.21% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth stock opened at $17.80 on Friday. AdaptHealth has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $18.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.71 million, a PE ratio of 59.33 and a beta of -0.09.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth, LLC distributes home medical equipment. The Company offers mobility products, respiratory therapy, non- invasive ventilation, nutrition supplies, ocean home health products, sleep therapy supplies, bed lifts, seat lift chairs, and bath aids. AdaptHealth, LLC was founded in 2012 and is based in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

