Analysts Expect Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Will Announce Earnings of $2.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to announce $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Apple’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.73 to $3.10. Apple posted earnings per share of $2.46 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple will report full year earnings of $12.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.88 to $14.37. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $15.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.13 to $16.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.18 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target (down previously from $335.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.66.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,482,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,311,057,000 after buying an additional 789,746 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,783,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,005,385,000 after purchasing an additional 71,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Apple by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,197,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,049,165,000 after purchasing an additional 225,304 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $241.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,071.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.17. Apple has a 1-year low of $170.27 and a 1-year high of $327.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $278.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

