Analysts Expect BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $104.05 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) will announce $104.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for BancFirst’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $101.30 million to $106.80 million. BancFirst posted sales of $98.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full year sales of $409.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $395.50 million to $423.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $416.50 million, with estimates ranging from $397.60 million to $435.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BancFirst.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $109.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.60 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 28.46%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BANF shares. TheStreet cut BancFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on BancFirst from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $68.00.

In other news, insider David Seat sold 4,200 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $256,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,700 shares in the company, valued at $713,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joe Goyne purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.67 per share, with a total value of $29,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,340. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 16,440 shares of company stock valued at $619,939 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 38.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,163,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in BancFirst by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 627,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,163,000 after purchasing an additional 63,431 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in BancFirst by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 755,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,152,000 after purchasing an additional 46,500 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new position in BancFirst during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,400,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BancFirst during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,701,000. Institutional investors own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BANF opened at $31.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.44 and a 200-day moving average of $55.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. BancFirst has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $63.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.07%.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

