Analysts Expect Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI) to Announce -$0.20 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI) to report ($0.20) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Chembio Diagnostics’ earnings. Chembio Diagnostics reported earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chembio Diagnostics will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Chembio Diagnostics.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.85 million for the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 48.81% and a negative net margin of 39.68%.

CEMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Chembio Diagnostics from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CEMI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.84. 650,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,258,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.69. Chembio Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.27 million, a P/E ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 309,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 163,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 39,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 300.3% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 116,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 87,075 shares in the last quarter. 40.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

