Analysts Expect Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) to report earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cubic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Cubic reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Cubic will report full-year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $4.93. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cubic.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $328.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.47 million. Cubic had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Cubic from $76.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Cubic in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cubic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.83.

In other Cubic news, Director Bruce G. Blakley sold 4,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total value of $168,924.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans acquired 5,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.46 per share, with a total value of $252,637.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,255.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUB. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cubic by 238.3% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161,957 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $73,866,000 after acquiring an additional 818,455 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cubic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,799,000. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cubic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,304,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Cubic by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 612,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,968,000 after acquiring an additional 171,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cubic by 10.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,684,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $118,643,000 after acquiring an additional 161,075 shares in the last quarter. 97.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cubic stock opened at $35.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.37. Cubic has a twelve month low of $30.86 and a twelve month high of $75.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.17.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Cubic’s payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

Cubic

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

