Analysts Expect Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.03 Million

Equities analysts expect Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) to post $2.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Profound Medicl’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.52 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.53 million. Profound Medicl posted sales of $1.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 82.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Profound Medicl will report full year sales of $14.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.44 million to $18.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $36.70 million, with estimates ranging from $20.67 million to $47.35 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Profound Medicl.

Several research firms have issued reports on PROF. Cowen began coverage on Profound Medicl in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded Profound Medicl from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Shares of Profound Medicl stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. Profound Medicl has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $20.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.42.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PROF. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Profound Medicl during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,215,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Profound Medicl during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,082,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Profound Medicl during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Profound Medicl during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Profound Medicl during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures in Canada, Germany, and Finland. It is developing a treatment to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients, treatment of uterine fibroids and nerves, and palliative pain treatment for patients with metastatic bone disease.

