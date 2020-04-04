Analysts Expect SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) will report earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. SmartFinancial posted earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SmartFinancial.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.31 million. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 7.81%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SMBK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMBK opened at $12.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.97. SmartFinancial has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.94.

In related news, Chairman Wesley Miller Welborn bought 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.49 per share, with a total value of $117,120.50. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 62,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,556.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ted Charles Miller bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.01 per share, with a total value of $190,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 128,458 shares in the company, valued at $2,441,986.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 20,450 shares of company stock valued at $389,021 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 33,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. 40.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

