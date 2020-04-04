Analysts Expect Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH) to Post $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH) to announce $0.38 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Twin River Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Twin River Worldwide posted earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 35.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twin River Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $2.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Twin River Worldwide.

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Twin River Worldwide had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $130.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.45 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twin River Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Twin River Worldwide from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Twin River Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Twin River Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 155.8% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 287,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,384,000 after purchasing an additional 175,320 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 97,489 shares during the last quarter. Newtyn Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twin River Worldwide by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 824,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,152,000 after buying an additional 66,074 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Twin River Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,661,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 141,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 61,090 shares during the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRWH stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.23. 221,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,621. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Twin River Worldwide has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $33.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.56. The stock has a market cap of $336.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Twin River Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.10%.

Twin River Worldwide Company Profile

There is no company description available for Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc

