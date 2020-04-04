Analysts Expect Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to Announce $1.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) will announce earnings per share of $1.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the lowest is $0.90. Tyson Foods reported earnings per share of $1.20 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full-year earnings of $6.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.68 to $6.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.17 to $7.17. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $10.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.15.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $53.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Tyson Foods has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $94.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

In other news, CEO Noel W. White sold 17,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $1,589,997.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

