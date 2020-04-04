Analysts Set $86.00 Target Price for Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. Novanta’s rating score has declined by 50% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $86.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Novanta an industry rank of 150 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts have weighed in on NOVT shares. BidaskClub downgraded Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Novanta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $67.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Novanta has a 1-year low of $66.44 and a 1-year high of $99.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.10 and a 200 day moving average of $87.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.48 and a beta of 1.34.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Novanta had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $159.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novanta will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 5,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total transaction of $498,753.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 163,321 shares in the company, valued at $15,486,097.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 12,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $1,200,387.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,572.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOVT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Novanta by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Novanta in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Novanta in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Novanta in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Novanta in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

