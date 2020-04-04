Analyzing Spi Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) and Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Spi Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) and Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Spi Energy and Ambarella’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spi Energy N/A N/A N/A Ambarella -19.58% -9.51% -8.25%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Spi Energy and Ambarella’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spi Energy $125.58 million 0.08 -$12.28 million N/A N/A Ambarella $228.73 million 6.79 -$44.79 million ($1.33) -34.16

Spi Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ambarella.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.9% of Ambarella shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of Ambarella shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Spi Energy has a beta of 3.97, indicating that its stock price is 297% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ambarella has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Spi Energy and Ambarella, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spi Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Ambarella 2 4 5 0 2.27

Ambarella has a consensus price target of $64.00, indicating a potential upside of 40.88%. Given Ambarella’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ambarella is more favorable than Spi Energy.

Summary

Ambarella beats Spi Energy on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Spi Energy Company Profile

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. provides photovoltaic solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors. It offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies. The company also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated 73.12 megawatts of solar projects. The company operates in China, Greece, the United States, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Germany. SPI Energy Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Shatin, Hong Kong.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc. develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption. Its solutions enable the creation of video content for wearable cameras, automotive cameras, unmanned aerial vehicle cameras, and virtual reality cameras, as well as Internet Protocol security cameras for professional use and home security and monitoring. The company sells its solutions to original design manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers through its direct sales force and distributors. Ambarella, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

