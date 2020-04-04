Anavex Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:AVXL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Anavex Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:AVXL) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.67.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Anavex Life Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Anavex Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVXL. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 21,777 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 20,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVXL opened at $2.62 on Friday. Anavex Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $6.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.30 million, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.63.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which has completed Phase 2a clinical trial for Alzheimer's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease, Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis.

