Anchor (ANCT) Tops One Day Volume of $26,528.00

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 4th. One Anchor token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00011560 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Anchor has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. Anchor has a market cap of $10.11 million and approximately $26,528.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014648 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $178.13 or 0.02609848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00200928 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00047225 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 69.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Anchor Token Profile

Anchor's total supply is 759,493,671 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,809,898 tokens. Anchor's official message board is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases. Anchor's official website is theanchor.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Anchor Token Trading

Anchor can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anchor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

