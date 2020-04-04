Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:AMCI) & AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Critical Contrast

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) and Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:AMCI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AdaptHealth and Andina Acquisition Corp. III’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AdaptHealth $529.64 million 1.44 -$15.00 million $0.30 59.33 Andina Acquisition Corp. III N/A N/A $310,000.00 N/A N/A

Andina Acquisition Corp. III has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AdaptHealth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.2% of AdaptHealth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.3% of Andina Acquisition Corp. III shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Andina Acquisition Corp. III shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for AdaptHealth and Andina Acquisition Corp. III, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AdaptHealth 0 0 3 0 3.00 Andina Acquisition Corp. III 0 0 0 0 N/A

AdaptHealth presently has a consensus price target of $17.33, indicating a potential downside of 2.62%. Given AdaptHealth’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AdaptHealth is more favorable than Andina Acquisition Corp. III.

Volatility and Risk

AdaptHealth has a beta of -0.09, suggesting that its stock price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Andina Acquisition Corp. III has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AdaptHealth and Andina Acquisition Corp. III’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AdaptHealth N/A -76.83% 0.83% Andina Acquisition Corp. III N/A 1.33% 1.28%

Summary

Andina Acquisition Corp. III beats AdaptHealth on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth, LLC distributes home medical equipment. The Company offers mobility products, respiratory therapy, non- invasive ventilation, nutrition supplies, ocean home health products, sleep therapy supplies, bed lifts, seat lift chairs, and bath aids. AdaptHealth, LLC was founded in 2012 and is based in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

About Andina Acquisition Corp. III

AMCI Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to have a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Greensburg, Pennsylvania.

