AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,313 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,270 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.39% of AngioDynamics worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,786,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $65,910,000 after purchasing an additional 752,187 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,528,594 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,473,000 after buying an additional 138,848 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 162.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 737,026 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,799,000 after buying an additional 456,350 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 655,214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,490,000 after buying an additional 149,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 422,080 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after buying an additional 57,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANGO. ValuEngine downgraded AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised AngioDynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of ANGO stock opened at $9.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.33. The stock has a market cap of $369.86 million, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.81. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $23.61.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.28 million. AngioDynamics had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 17.47%. AngioDynamics’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

