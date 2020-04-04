ANON Price Reaches $0.0058 on Exchanges (ANON)

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. ANON has a total market cap of $43,807.10 and approximately $8.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ANON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000085 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. In the last week, ANON has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014798 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $178.44 or 0.02630829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00204077 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00047372 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033943 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About ANON

ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ANON

ANON can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

