Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) Shares Bought by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AIV. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIV stock opened at $30.64 on Friday. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a 12 month low of $24.53 and a 12 month high of $55.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.68.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $230.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.91 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 51.85% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lisa R. Cohn sold 1,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $55,774.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,216,251.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John E. Bezzant sold 25,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $1,286,961.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,353.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,959 shares of company stock valued at $3,147,693. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apartment Investment and Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.40.

Apartment Investment and Management Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

