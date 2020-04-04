Apex (CPX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $17,939.00

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 4th. In the last week, Apex has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. Apex has a market cap of $714,488.50 and $17,939.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apex token can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, Bitbns, LBank and Switcheo Network.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00024998 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014629 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002095 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006285 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

About Apex

Apex uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,390,718 tokens. The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX. The official website for Apex is apex.chinapex.com.

Buying and Selling Apex

Apex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Switcheo Network, Bitbns and LBank. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

