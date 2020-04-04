APIS (APIS) Market Cap Reaches $3.11 Million

APIS (CURRENCY:APIS) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. APIS has a market cap of $3.11 million and $47,264.00 worth of APIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, APIS has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One APIS token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bit-Z and IDAX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007100 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000642 BTC.

APIS (APIS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 4th, 2018. APIS’s total supply is 9,520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,042,299,261 tokens. APIS’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official. The official website for APIS is apisplatform.io. APIS’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform.

APIS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, IDEX and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

