Apollo Currency 24 Hour Volume Hits $407,562.00 (APL)

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. During the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, CoinBene and IDAX. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $9.03 million and $407,562.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005666 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008173 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001965 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000053 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 14,685,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

Apollo Currency can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, IDAX and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

