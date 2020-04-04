AppCoins (APPC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $25,911.00

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. In the last week, AppCoins has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One AppCoins token can currently be purchased for about $0.0258 or 0.00000375 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, BiteBTC, Huobi and IDEX. AppCoins has a total market capitalization of $2.58 million and approximately $25,911.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014627 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $179.30 or 0.02612594 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00202858 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00046674 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00033744 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About AppCoins

AppCoins launched on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 246,203,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,054,312 tokens. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

AppCoins Token Trading

AppCoins can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Huobi, HitBTC, IDEX and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

