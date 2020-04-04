Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Decreased by Nexus Investment Management Inc.

Nexus Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 103,695 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 13,561 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 4.6% of Nexus Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Nexus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $26,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 15,972 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.5% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,017 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 59.1% during the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 19,717 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 7,324 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.7% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 24,712 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 70.7% during the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,586 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $241.41 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.27 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.50. The firm has a market cap of $1,071.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.18 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $268.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.66.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

