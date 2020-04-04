Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Lessened by O Brien Wealth Partners LLC

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,656 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the period. Apple comprises 0.9% of O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL stock opened at $241.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $278.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.50. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.27 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The company has a market cap of $1,071.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.66.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

