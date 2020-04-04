Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Lifted by IMS Capital Management

IMS Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 59.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,717 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,324 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 5.1% of IMS Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $268.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Apple from $328.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Apple from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.66.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $241.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $278.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.27 and a 1-year high of $327.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,071.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

