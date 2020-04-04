Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s 3rd Largest Position

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,210 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 3.5% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $466,000. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 171,946 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $38,511,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,203,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (down from $345.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.66.

Apple stock opened at $241.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $278.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.50. The stock has a market cap of $1,071.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.27 and a 52 week high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

