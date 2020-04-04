Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,712 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 3.3% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Apple were worth $6,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,586 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Apple by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 59,453 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,418,000. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,309,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAPL opened at $241.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $278.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,071.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Cascend Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (down previously from $375.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Macquarie cut shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $328.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $268.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.66.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

