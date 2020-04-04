Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 2.6% of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Apple were worth $11,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Apple by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $241.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $278.51 and a 200-day moving average of $271.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.27 and a 12-month high of $327.85. The firm has a market cap of $1,071.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price (down previously from $335.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Apple from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.66.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

