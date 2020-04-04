APR Coin Price Reaches $0.0029 (APR)

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last week, APR Coin has traded 25.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. APR Coin has a market cap of $34,937.12 and $52.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APR Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, BiteBTC and TOPBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

inSure (SURE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00013147 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00500907 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014835 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000422 BTC.

APR Coin Profile

APR Coin is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 11,971,605 coins. The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for APR Coin is www.apr-coin.com. APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling APR Coin

APR Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, BiteBTC, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APR Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APR Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APR Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

